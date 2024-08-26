Espina: AmCham Cebu

One of the most active socio-civic groups in Cebu is the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham). AmCham Cebu is composed of business and civic organizations that focus on strengthening Philippines-United States friendship ties. I joined AmCham in the 1980s and had the opportunity to meet and work with both American and Filipino leaders. One notable program was sending outstanding college students to visit and study in the US. Through relevant seminars, AmCham members and guests gained insights into political, educational, and economic issues and priorities.
AmCham also organized a youth-oriented project, the “Search for the Ambassador and Ambassadress of Trade and Goodwill,” which was participated in by students from leading schools. The first winners, James Aliazon and Jamna Gicole, had the chance to travel abroad. We fondly remember dedicated officers and members of AmCham, such as Knox Booth, John Domingo, John Taylor, Danny Deen, Alice Woolbright, Cherrypie Callelero, Glenn Westerman, Michael Go, Bruce Winston, Wilson Ng, Glenn Loop and many others (some names escape me).
A major program was the annual PH-US Friendship events, which featured exhibits, interactive lectures, fellowships and musicales. The USIS Library was expanded and had satellite extensions in schools like the University of San Jose-Recoletos Main Library. (Series of civic organizations to be continued)
“In My Diary” shares some memorable photos.