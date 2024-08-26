Espina: AmCham Cebu

One of the most active socio-civic groups in Cebu is the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham). AmCham Cebu is composed of business and civic organizations that focus on strengthening Philippines-United States friendship ties. I joined AmCham in the 1980s and had the opportunity to meet and work with both American and Filipino leaders. One notable program was sending outstanding college students to visit and study in the US. Through relevant seminars, AmCham members and guests gained insights into political, educational, and economic issues and priorities.