Espina: AmCham Cebu

Then-president John Domingo maintained projects in Cebu that included scholarship opportunities for students through tie-ups with leading universities, such as the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), the University of San Carlos (USC), the University of the Philippines, the University of Cebu, Cebu Normal College, Speechcom International and others.

Former AmCham president and former US Consul John often visits Cebu and treats his former colleagues.

John recently had lunch with close friends and colleagues Cherry Pie Callejero, Honey Loop and me at Casino Español. We missed Alice Woolbright, who is presently in the US.

We talked about our scholarship projects and partnerships in the academe with institutions such as USJ-R, USC and others. John is now based in the US, but there is a possibility that he will return to Cebu.

If that happens, we intend to revive some of the projects we had in the past. John also played major roles in many Broadway musicals I staged with Zonta Club I, USJ-R and other organizations.

We look forward to seeing John and his family back in Cebu.