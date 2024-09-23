Espina: Art and theater groups

Cebu has a wealth of talented thespians, art, and dance troupes nurtured in the academe and other local groups. The Southwestern University dance group, once led by Mike Gonzales, along with those from the University of Southern Philippines, University of Cebu, St. Theresa’s College, Colegio de la Inmaculada Concepción, University of San Carlos and University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Dramatics and Cultural Ensemble, have been trailblazers in staging musicals and creative dramas. The USJ-R dance and theater groups have performed internationally, in places like Singapore, China (Beijing and Xiamen), Honolulu, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Salinas, Las Vegas, Utah, and many others.
Presently, Cebuano artists continue to stage local plays. Alan Nazareno, Rudy Aviles and Orlando Magno, among others, regularly present dramas in Cebuano and English, further honing the skills of local directors and performers like Delia Villacastin, Marlinda Angbetic Tan, Johar Lapasaran, Melchor Castellano and Francis Isidro. There are budding thespians who keep Cebu’s theater productions alive. I can’t help but remember the genius of the late Alan Rabaya and Claude Evangelio.
Cebu needs a dedicated venue for theater aside from using school auditoriums and the Marcelo B. Fernan Cebu Press Center mini theater. The Cebu Arts Council could spearhead this effort.
Aristotle, in his Poetics, stated that “art is an imitation of reality.” David Hume and other literary critics agree that “art pleases while it teaches.” Modern critics point out that many forms of theatrical performances reflect the complexities and lessons of life. Cebu’s annual Sinulog captures a theatrical blend of dance rituals, from the streets to the grand stage at Abellana.
Theater is life, and it is here to stay.