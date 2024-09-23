Espina: Art and theater groups

Cebu needs a dedicated venue for theater aside from using school auditoriums and the Marcelo B. Fernan Cebu Press Center mini theater. The Cebu Arts Council could spearhead this effort.

Aristotle, in his Poetics, stated that “art is an imitation of reality.” David Hume and other literary critics agree that “art pleases while it teaches.” Modern critics point out that many forms of theatrical performances reflect the complexities and lessons of life. Cebu’s annual Sinulog captures a theatrical blend of dance rituals, from the streets to the grand stage at Abellana.

Theater is life, and it is here to stay.