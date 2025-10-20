Espina: Awards and citations

Some criteria for these awards include the quality and efficiency of graduates, relevant course offerings and the benefits extended to the community.

The various awards for outstanding graduates serve as testimonials to the competence of schools in developing functional course offerings, maintaining qualified faculty, enriching library collections and upgrading facilities.

The PAASCU (Philippine Accrediting Association of Schools, Colleges and Universities) is one group that develops standardized criteria for evaluating private schools. The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) oversees both private and, to a certain extent, public institutions in developing relevant courses.

The number of board passers and topnotchers, along with outstanding employees in various industries, is among the proofs of the relevant courses offered by both private and public schools. The Philippines is considered a nation that maintains a functional educational system.

In many of the media events I’ve attended here and abroad, I have met efficient restaurant and hotel staff who are graduates of Cebu schools. They serve us very well — and we are proud of them. We hope the academe continues to be dynamic and flexible in keeping up with the continuing thrusts in education.