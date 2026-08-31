Espina: Awards and citations

This article is still part of my series on the activities and projects of the academe, socio-civic and business organizations.

I have been part of various awards committees of the academe and socio-civic clubs, like the then Cebu Jaycees, Lions Clubs, Zonta Clubs, Philippines Foundation, WeCare and Punla Foundations.

Awards and citations are prime projects of various government and socio-civic organizations and the academe. The awards are citations for outstanding leadership, programs and projects. They serve as models and incentives to inspire the community.

In the past decades, a good number of outstanding leaders and institutions in Cebu have been recipients of national and international awards. Likewise, more award-giving institutions were established like the “Valuable Filipino” of the then Philippines Foundation, Outstanding Jaycees, Lions, etc.

In an article by F. Landa Jocano, he cited that the recognition of the outstanding deeds of Filipinos had added more award-giving bodies from the government and private sectors.

There was a time when outstanding mothers, fathers and families were cited by some barangays. A few years back, an article, whose name I can no longer recall, cited how children awarded their mothers and fathers for taking care of them.

How touching!