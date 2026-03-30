Espina: Birthday celebration

My friendship with Aida is one I truly cherish, as it goes all the way back to our days together in the Cebu Jayceerettes and the Cebu Lioness Club in the 1980s and 1990s. Those years were filled with shared experiences, laughter and meaningful service—memories that have only deepened the bond we continue to hold today.

Long before her success in the travel industry, Aida humbly managed the CSJ-R/USJ-R school canteen, where her dedication and hands-on approach were already evident. It was no surprise that when she ventured into the travel business, she carried with her the same passion and determination that would eventually lead her to remarkable success.

Aida’s journey is a testament to her practical vision, tireless work and unwavering commitment — not only to her profession but also to the people around her. Through the years, she has built not just a thriving business, but also a legacy of trust and excellence. Today, Fortune Travel continues to flourish, strengthened by the support of her children and the loyalty of a hardworking and efficient team.

More than her achievements, what truly stands out is Aida’s warmth, resilience and generosity of spirit. She is not only a successful entrepreneur but also a wonderful friend, a devoted mother and an inspiration to many.