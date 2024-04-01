Espina: Birthday celebrations

We look forward to our birthday celebrations with our family and friends. The month of March was filled with birthday parties for my best friend Aida Uy and my niece Ria Espina, who is also the College of Law dean at the University of Cebu.
In My Diary, there’s a special space for these celebrations. We also extend our heartfelt greetings to all other March birthday celebrants! It’s a time of joy and reflection as we commemorate the passing of another year and look ahead to the adventures yet to come.