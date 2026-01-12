Espina: Board topnotchers

PRIDE. University of Cebu Real Estate Appraiser Licensure Examination topnotchers Mervic Dela Peña, fifth place, and Thely Marie Capitan, 10th place. The two were recognized by UC Chairman Augusto Go during a courtesy call, marking the university’s five-year streak of producing topnotchers. They also received cash incentives in recognition of their achievement.

Mila C. Espina









Copied Board and Bar topnotchers are the crowning glory of the courses that prepare them. Schools offer a range of review programs to help graduates meet the demands of these rigorous examinations. TOPNOTCHER. University of San Jose-Recoletos Bar topnotcher Jeowy Loloy Ompad, who placed sixth in the 2025 Bar Examinations. LAWYER. University of San Carlos graduate Atty. Jenefa Krysthel Joyce A. Franco, J.D. HONOR. Benedicto College highlights its LET topnotcher, Erlindo Sardual Andrino Jr., who brought honor and distinction to the school by earning a top rank in the September 2025 Licensure Examination for Teachers. We congratulate this year’s passers, especially those who topped their respective board and bar exams.