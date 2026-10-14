Espina calls for stronger regional integration, climate resilience in Metro Cebu

URBAN planner and architect Joseph Michael “Yumi” Espina called for stronger regional integration and climate resilience during the #MOVECEBU event at the University of San Carlos Downtown Campus on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026.

Speaking before community organizers, representatives of non-government organizations, educators, professionals, and students, Espina said Metro Cebu’s 13 local government units (LGUs) stretch from Danao City in the north to Carcar City in the south.

He added that these areas share concerns, including flooding, traffic congestion, waste management, housing, water security, and disaster risks.

“Floodwaters and traffic do not recognize political boundaries,” Espina said.

He cited rainfall measurements of up to 428 millimeters in one day in mountainous areas during Typhoon Tino, noting that the region’s terrain, watersheds, urbanization, and climate change intensify flooding risks.

Espina said a livable metropolis must be resilient, sustainable, inclusive, and intelligent.

He identified five pillars supporting this goal: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

Espina urged residents and leaders to look beyond individual city boundaries and share responsibility for building a resilient Metro Cebu. (ABC)