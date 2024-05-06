Espina: Cebu Business Month 2024

The Cebu Business Month (CBM) will, once again, highlight the socio-business, cultural and educational wealth and potential of Cebu and its cities and provinces. As in previous years, activities include exhibits, seminars, product launchings and other related programs utilizing expansive media mileage.

The tourism congress is very close to my heart. It opened wider vistas of the tourism industry across the globe. The project which I conceived and was supported by all CBM chairpersons and past presidents put Cebu on the map as the hub for travel and business. This project, which was supported by the Province and City of Cebu, expanded to national and international partnerships.

The CBM covers large and small scale industries, global linkages, development of business prospects and many more. My active involvement in the Cebu City Chamber of Commerce and Industry tourism programs widened my knowledge of global thrusts and issues. One memorable project was integrating art and music in the business universe. Then president Francis Monera requested me and Cebu’s musical geniuses, like Sakdap and the University of San Jose-Recoletos’ Dramatics and Cultural Ensemble, to compose the Cebu Business Hymn.

Activities

For CBM 2024, this year’s lineup of events promises to redefine the trajectory of Cebu’s business landscape through its various platforms for innovation, collaboration and growth.

Kicking off with a bang on April 25, the CBM 2024 launch and press conference heralded the beginning of a month-long celebration. Not only does it spark public excitement, it also forges vital partnerships with key sponsors and lays the groundwork for a transformative journey ahead.

The Grand Opening Salvo on May 24 promises to be an unforgettable affair as Cebu unveils a host of new initiatives and projects, all poised to transform the business landscape. This captures the attention of key stakeholders and media outlets, ensuring widespread coverage of CBM 2024’s endeavors.

June 13 marks the highly anticipated “Good Design. Good Business Summit,” a multi-disciplinary and cross-sectoral approach that will tackle the aspects to improve customer experience and therefore drive business performance. It will tackle three main sectors namely, hospitality, retail and service. Industry experts will talk about brand strategy, digital strategy and physical design. The summit hopes to attempt to create a holistic view that good design and strategy results in good business.

On June 20, “Padayon Cebu: Enabling Cebu’s competitiveness through Digital Transformation and Innovation Forum” will delve into the transformative potential of digitalization in streamlining business operations and building future-proof infrastructure.

Cebu’s top chief executive officers will gather for “Captains of Industry: A CEO Networking Night” on June 26, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange in a dynamic setting.

“Padayon Cebu: A Summit to Inspire, Promote and Grow MSMEs” on June 26-27, is designed to inspire, promote and grow MSMEs (Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) by addressing their unique challenges through insights, success stories and innovative solutions coming from industry leaders, startups and experts and policy makers.

CBM continues to champion Cebu and position it as an investment gateway in Asia Pacific. The solutions expo for growth set on July 12-13, “Empowering Cebu’s MSMEs,” will provide MSMEs with access to essential resources and solutions tailored to their needs, ensuring inclusive growth and prosperity for all.

July shines a spotlight on Cebu’s prowess in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) sector with its MICE Forum. It is designed for industry leaders to converge and explore opportunities that set the stage for enhanced economic growth and development.

Vision

The CBM 2024 team is committed to driving the success of this year’s festivities, led by CBM overall chairman and vice president for Cebu Business Mobilization, Regan King; CBM vice chairman Anton Perdices; Kent de la Calzada; and CCCI president Jay Yuvallos, together with esteemed committee chairpersons and industry leaders. The team brings forth diverse expertise to ensure the impactful execution of CBM 2024, particularly on networking, partnerships, branding, communications and entrepreneurship.

CCCI envisions to start the movement this year of making the Cebu Business Month a business festival where everyone will converge in Cebu to celebrate business by inspiring and promoting each other to grow together.

In conjunction with the initiatives of the Cebu Chamber, CBM 2024 pledges a value-driven approach moving forward to align with the collective aspirations of esteemed members, stakeholders and partners. This commitment to a unified endeavor is encapsulated in the resounding battle cry, “Padayon Cebu.”