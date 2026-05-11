Espina: Cebu means business

From its beginnings as Cebu Business Day in 1991 to becoming Cebu Business Month through Presidential Proclamation 748 in 1996, CBM has evolved alongside Cebu’s thriving business landscape.

Following the success of CBM 2025 — which gathered over 10,000 participants and focused on digital transformation, Mice tourism, creativity and entrepreneurship — this year’s edition takes on a more focused and action-driven approach. Over two months, CBM 2026 will bring together businesses, MSMEs, startups, creatives and the youth through programs designed to turn ideas into opportunities and partnerships into progress.

“We want CBM to grow not only as a Chamber event, but as Cebu’s flagship business and investment festival,” said Regan Rex King, emphasizing Cebu’s vision of becoming a thriving hub for business, investment and community development.