Espina: Cebu on the global investment stage

The Province of Cebu launched the Cebu International Investment Summit (CIIS) 2026, attended by global investors, with an opening Governor’s Night that welcomed international delegates, partners, and invited guests.

The four-day summit aimed to strengthen Cebu’s position as a leading investment hub in the Asia-Pacific region. Organized by the Cebu Provincial Investment and Promotions Division in collaboration with the Economic Enterprise Council, the event was held from January 12 to 15, 2026, at the Cebu Provincial Capitol Social Hall.