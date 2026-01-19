Cebu

Espina: Cebu on the global investment stage

In my diary
LEADERSHIP. Cebu Gov. Pamela S. Baricuatro leads the opening session and delivers the welcome remarks, citing Cebu’s untapped potential and the importance of strong governance in building sustainable government-investor partnerships.
LEADERSHIP. Cebu Gov. Pamela S. Baricuatro leads the opening session and delivers the welcome remarks, citing Cebu’s untapped potential and the importance of strong governance in building sustainable government-investor partnerships.
Published on

The Province of Cebu launched the Cebu International Investment Summit (CIIS) 2026, attended by global investors, with an opening Governor’s Night that welcomed international delegates, partners, and invited guests.

The four-day summit aimed to strengthen Cebu’s position as a leading investment hub in the Asia-Pacific region. Organized by the Cebu Provincial Investment and Promotions Division in collaboration with the Economic Enterprise Council, the event was held from January 12 to 15, 2026, at the Cebu Provincial Capitol Social Hall.

ACADEME. University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Arts and Sciences mentors Margie Visitacion, Roberto Cabardo and Mary Jun Chavez Delgado attend the event, highlighting the academe’s role in updating investment-related courses to support evolving business priorities.
ACADEME. University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Arts and Sciences mentors Margie Visitacion, Roberto Cabardo and Mary Jun Chavez Delgado attend the event, highlighting the academe’s role in updating investment-related courses to support evolving business priorities.

Around 230 global investors, senior executives, policymakers, and representatives from sovereign wealth funds attended, coming from Korea, Singapore, Japan, China, Taiwan, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, alongside domestic investors and local government leaders.

OPPORTUNITY. Rep. Nathaniel M. Oducado discusses the strategic importance of investing in Cebu and the province’s role as a driver of regional and national economic growth.
OPPORTUNITY. Rep. Nathaniel M. Oducado discusses the strategic importance of investing in Cebu and the province’s role as a driver of regional and national economic growth.

The summit marked another step in positioning Cebu as a key investment destination. Organizers also emphasized the role of the academe in supporting investment growth through relevant research, skills development, and information systems aligned with current industry needs.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph