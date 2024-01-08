Cebu

Espina: Celebrating 2023, musical to kick-start 2024

FUN. The University of San Jose-Recoletos Dramatics and Cultural Ensemble Foundation scholars Christmas gathering: Ana Portia Gamalier, Kristian Niel Gillamac, Mabel Joy Canoy, Life Bophi Geniston, Margarette Dalumpines, Judy Ann Barbanida and Melchor Castillano.
FUN. The University of San Jose-Recoletos Dramatics and Cultural Ensemble Foundation scholars Christmas gathering: Ana Portia Gamalier, Kristian Niel Gillamac, Mabel Joy Canoy, Life Bophi Geniston, Margarette Dalumpines, Judy Ann Barbanida and Melchor Castillano.
MEETING. Discussing the next project of Sacred Heart School-Hijas de Jesus are (from left) Angel Revalde, production committee chairperson; Cherly Donabel Lim, Parents’ Association president; Sr. Rachel Bade, F.I., SHS-HDJ school treasurer; Rasale Idulasa, SHS HDJ principal; and Stanley Go, ways and means committee chairman.
MEETING. Discussing the next project of Sacred Heart School-Hijas de Jesus are (from left) Angel Revalde, production committee chairperson; Cherly Donabel Lim, Parents’ Association president; Sr. Rachel Bade, F.I., SHS-HDJ school treasurer; Rasale Idulasa, SHS HDJ principal; and Stanley Go, ways and means committee chairman.
DINNER. The We Care Foundation family during the Christmas dinner at Casino Español de Cebu. The scholarship for the forthcoming college students at Sisters of Mary had been expanded.
DINNER. The We Care Foundation family during the Christmas dinner at Casino Español de Cebu. The scholarship for the forthcoming college students at Sisters of Mary had been expanded.
GATHERING. The We Care Ladies enjoying dinner at Casino Español de Cebu.
GATHERING. The We Care Ladies enjoying dinner at Casino Español de Cebu.
HEAD. We Care president Ramon Sebastian.
HEAD. We Care president Ramon Sebastian.

How fast days rolled by. Some said Christmas came too soon. In My Diary captured some fun-filled events. Added were some programs for 2023.

What’s coming up next for 2024? The Sacred Heart School-Hijas de Jesus — in cooperation with SHS-HDJ Parents’ Association — plans to hold a musical production, “A SINGsational Journey” on Jan. 13 and 14. This show is a breathtaking musical production that brings together the enchanting and timeless melodies of the songs of different musicals. This show is a captivating journey through the heartwarming and show-stopping tunes that have graced some of the most iconic stages and animated films in entertainment history.

Audiences can expect a dazzling showcase featuring a medley of show tunes and classics, expertly woven together to create a seamless, enchanting narrative.

From the grandeur of Broadway’s theatrical masterpieces to the magic of fairytale animated adventures, this production is a harmonious fusion of two worlds, leaving spectators spellbound and transported to the realms of imagination.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
logo
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph