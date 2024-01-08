Espina: Celebrating 2023, musical to kick-start 2024

How fast days rolled by. Some said Christmas came too soon. In My Diary captured some fun-filled events. Added were some programs for 2023.

What’s coming up next for 2024? The Sacred Heart School-Hijas de Jesus — in cooperation with SHS-HDJ Parents’ Association — plans to hold a musical production, “A SINGsational Journey” on Jan. 13 and 14. This show is a breathtaking musical production that brings together the enchanting and timeless melodies of the songs of different musicals. This show is a captivating journey through the heartwarming and show-stopping tunes that have graced some of the most iconic stages and animated films in entertainment history.

Audiences can expect a dazzling showcase featuring a medley of show tunes and classics, expertly woven together to create a seamless, enchanting narrative.

From the grandeur of Broadway’s theatrical masterpieces to the magic of fairytale animated adventures, this production is a harmonious fusion of two worlds, leaving spectators spellbound and transported to the realms of imagination.