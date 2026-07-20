Espina: Celebrations

The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), specifically Mt. Carmel Parish, has masses and novenas. The high school, college, law and graduate schools usually hold seminars and special classes. I had a hilarious time with my former USJ-R co-teachers when they visited me at my home, where my Speechcom Center is also located. We recalled the old Colegio de San Jose-Recoletos (CSJR), where the elementary, high school, college, law and graduate schools were all located in one huge building. Mt. Carmel Parish was also there.

Weeks ago, CSJR/USJ-R had a big homecoming. Any school always feels honored and proud when its alumni excel in their professions or raise happy families.