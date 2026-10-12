Cebu

Espina: Celebrations

BIRTHDAY CELEBRANT. Patria “Dawnie” Roa
BIRTHDAY CELEBRANT. Patria “Dawnie” Roa
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We greet Patria Aurora Roa a happy birthday. During her term as one of the dynamic proponents of the Department of Tourism, she helped promote professionalism in tour guiding through regional and national seminar-workshops for tourism officers, members, the media, the academe and socio-civic groups.

BIRTHDAY CELEBRANT. Veronica Patricia Silva
BIRTHDAY CELEBRANT. Veronica Patricia Silva

These seminars provided opportunities to strengthen the knowledge and skills of those involved in the tourism industry.

Also celebrating her birthday this October is Patricia Veronica Silva, director of Speechcom Foundation. She served as the technical director of the tour-guiding seminars, helping support the training initiatives aimed at developing competent and professional tour guides.

FESTIVE. The Sinulog is among the topics covered in the tour-guiding seminars. Photo shared by Alita Laborte, former secretary of USJ-R’s College of Arts and Sciences.
FESTIVE. The Sinulog is among the topics covered in the tour-guiding seminars. Photo shared by Alita Laborte, former secretary of USJ-R’s College of Arts and Sciences.

As we greet both birthday celebrants, we recognize their contributions to tourism education and the continuing efforts to improve the standards of tour guiding. May the year ahead bring them more opportunities to share their knowledge, serve their communities and inspire others through their work.

SunStar Publishing Inc.
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