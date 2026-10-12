Espina: Celebrations

We greet Patria Aurora Roa a happy birthday. During her term as one of the dynamic proponents of the Department of Tourism, she helped promote professionalism in tour guiding through regional and national seminar-workshops for tourism officers, members, the media, the academe and socio-civic groups.
These seminars provided opportunities to strengthen the knowledge and skills of those involved in the tourism industry.
Also celebrating her birthday this October is Patricia Veronica Silva, director of Speechcom Foundation. She served as the technical director of the tour-guiding seminars, helping support the training initiatives aimed at developing competent and professional tour guides.
As we greet both birthday celebrants, we recognize their contributions to tourism education and the continuing efforts to improve the standards of tour guiding. May the year ahead bring them more opportunities to share their knowledge, serve their communities and inspire others through their work.