Espina: Celebrations

HAPPY BIRTHDAY. Birthday celebration of lawyer Augusto Go, president, University of Cebu, led by its chancellor, Elizabeth Go.
VISIT. University of San Jose-Recoletos Dramatics and Cultural Ensemble / Amparito L. Lhuillier Educational Foundation alumnus, Dondie (Drake) Diaz, group director of Hartling Villlas—currently working at Hartling Group in Turks and Caicos Islands in the Caribbean—paid his mentor, Dr. MCE, a visit.
FEAST. Birthday lunch hosted by Tricia Silva for close relatives: MCE, brother Robby, Ria, Emloy and Luna, Grace and Mary Joy.
BLESSING. The opening of the new Knapsack Studio of Cinbeth Orellano had a special guest, Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama.
OWNER AND HEADS OF BWH HOTELS. From left: IT department head, Mark Vincent Mission; housekeeping department head, Jomar Mejido; maintenance department head, Ramil Selgas; owners Annie Rose Kang-Piczon, engineer Leonardo Kang, Francisco Ong and Ann Leslie Ngo; resident general manager, Vivian “Yhani” Canda; finance department head, Jomarie Grace Lapingcao; and front office department head, Katrina Gerbabuena.
We have had a good line-up of birthday and business celebrations these past few days!

Zonta Club of Cebu 1 celebrated the birthdays of our friends, Zontians Jane Panganiban and Evelyn Nunez.

The University of Cebu celebrated the birthday of its founder and president, lawyer Augusto Go.

Veronica “Tricia” Silva treated her family with lunch at Meatogether at AyalaMalls Central Bloc to celebrate her 52nd birthday.

We greet Richard Fernandez of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) School of Arts and Sciences; Annie Castillo, assistant director of USJ-R Graduate School, and Fr. Raul Buhay, OAR, a happy birthday!

Former Department of Tourism 7 director Dawnie Roa spent her birthday with friends and relatives. So did Seda Ayala Center Cebu general manager Gwen de la Cruz, who laurels go to due to the successful participation of Seda in the recently concluded Cebu Goes Culinary event.

***

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama led the blessings of the new Knapsack Studio of Cinbeth Orellano at The Gallery in Mabolo, Cebu City.

We welcome the BWH Hotels, a leading, global hospitality network comprising three hotel companies: World Hotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotels. The BWH Hotels is a global leader with a network in over 100 countries and territories worldwide, spanning 19 brands globally across every chain scale segment. Best Western was founded by M.K. Guertin. In 2016, the SureStay Hotel Group was introduced. It had its inauguration in Cebu recently.

