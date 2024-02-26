Espina: Celebrations

We Care’s Ed Rosello will host his birthday celebration come Feb. 29, 2024 at Casino Español de Cebu.
Ed was one of the original founders of We Care which turned into a foundation after its original members ran Cebu City while then political leaders campaigned for the first local elections after EDSA.
The Zonta Club of Cebu 1 after its election of the new directors for biennium 2024 to 2026 had a thanksgiving get-together. After the election of the next set of officers and directors, the Zontians will meet anew to evaluate current projects and add new ones as needed. The Zonta Club of Cebu 1 has added new members who have been undergoing relevant orientation seminars.
The Zonta Club of Cebu 1 is lucky to have produced dynamic Presidents and officers. The club currently produced Area 3 directors Stella Bernabe and Tess Chan.