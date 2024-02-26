Cebu

Espina: Celebrations

In my diary
HEAD. Norberto Quisumbing Jr., founder of Punla Inc.
HEAD. Norberto Quisumbing Jr., founder of Punla Inc.

We Care’s Ed Rosello will host his birthday celebration come Feb. 29, 2024 at Casino Español de Cebu.

Ed was one of the original founders of We Care which turned into a foundation after its original members ran Cebu City while then political leaders campaigned for the first local elections after EDSA.

HEAD. Norberto Quisumbing Jr., founder of Punla Inc.
HEAD. Norberto Quisumbing Jr., founder of Punla Inc.
TALENT. The Amparito Llamas Lhuillier Educational Foundation Inc. alumni with adviser Ramon Sebastian (right).
TALENT. The Amparito Llamas Lhuillier Educational Foundation Inc. alumni with adviser Ramon Sebastian (right).
TALENT. The Amparito Llamas Lhuillier Educational Foundation Inc. alumni with adviser Ramon Sebastian (right).
TALENT. The Amparito Llamas Lhuillier Educational Foundation Inc. alumni with adviser Ramon Sebastian (right).

The Zonta Club of Cebu 1 after its election of the new directors for biennium 2024 to 2026 had a thanksgiving get-together. After the election of the next set of officers and directors, the Zontians will meet anew to evaluate current projects and add new ones as needed. The Zonta Club of Cebu 1 has added new members who have been undergoing relevant orientation seminars.

HISTORY. Ed Rosello was one of the original founders of We Care in 1988.
HISTORY. Ed Rosello was one of the original founders of We Care in 1988.
HISTORY. Ed Rosello was one of the original founders of We Care in 1988.
HISTORY. Ed Rosello was one of the original founders of We Care in 1988.

The Zonta Club of Cebu 1 is lucky to have produced dynamic Presidents and officers. The club currently produced Area 3 directors Stella Bernabe and Tess Chan.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph