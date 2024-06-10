Espina: Celebrations

The May and June calendars were filled with eventful celebrations. The academe had its baccalaureate and graduation rites. Hotels and other tourism institutions, as well as individuals and the business and civic sectors, held incentivized events like anniversaries and unveiled new amenities. They also organized thanksgiving events for awards received and special offers for families and various groups.
Filipinos’ religious influence and cultural history, as sociologist Frank Lynch shared in his studies, are reasons why we celebrate, especially during fiestas.