Espina: Celebrations

Celebrations are part of Filipino culture. We celebrate to foster family solidarity and friendship. Yes, almost every month, or even every week ,we see barangays having fiestas in honor of their patron saints. This tradition comes in many other forms, like the usual birthdays, anniversaries, weddings and graduation.

SMILES. Celebrating excellence at Helpware Cebu. From left: Chief executive officer Roberto Nash, operations manager Franz Erick Cabrera, quality analyst Mary Grace Abriola, regional vice president APAC Glen Hardy and HR manager Miss Lawren Sy Claro.
ANNIVERSARY. Peter and Sally Dy of We Care Foundation.
“In My Diary” shares a list of a few happy occasions I was invited to or attended. By the way, in one of my mass com seminars, students defined the essence of an editorial, news stories, columns among other forms of basic feature writings.

AUTHOR. Dr. Ranulfo L. Visaya, director for academic affairs of Benedicto College, has co-authored two books entitled “I Serve, Therefore I Am: Service at the Heart of Public Governance” and “The Transformative Educator: Adapting, Innovating, Empowering” published by ETCOR Educational Research Center Inc.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY. Lilian Benedicto-Huan of Benedicto College.
I had a chance to share with them what is the concept of my SunStar column. Well, it is called “In My Diary” because it is a brief overview of selected events I attend. Thus, usually every event is relatively shorter than a feature story. There are selected photos. Basic news writing has the five “essentials:” what, who, where, when and why. When one writes about these five W’s, the venue or the host of the events is mentioned.

