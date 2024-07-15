Espina: Celebrations

I had a chance to share with them what is the concept of my SunStar column. Well, it is called “In My Diary” because it is a brief overview of selected events I attend. Thus, usually every event is relatively shorter than a feature story. There are selected photos. Basic news writing has the five “essentials:” what, who, where, when and why. When one writes about these five W’s, the venue or the host of the events is mentioned.