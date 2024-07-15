Espina: Celebrations

Celebrations are part of Filipino culture. We celebrate to foster family solidarity and friendship. Yes, almost every month, or even every week ,we see barangays having fiestas in honor of their patron saints. This tradition comes in many other forms, like the usual birthdays, anniversaries, weddings and graduation.
“In My Diary” shares a list of a few happy occasions I was invited to or attended. By the way, in one of my mass com seminars, students defined the essence of an editorial, news stories, columns among other forms of basic feature writings.
I had a chance to share with them what is the concept of my SunStar column. Well, it is called “In My Diary” because it is a brief overview of selected events I attend. Thus, usually every event is relatively shorter than a feature story. There are selected photos. Basic news writing has the five “essentials:” what, who, where, when and why. When one writes about these five W’s, the venue or the host of the events is mentioned.