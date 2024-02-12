Cebu

Espina: Chinese New Year celebration

EVENT. The traditional eye dotting ceremony at Seda Central Bloc.
The Chinese New Year is celebrated in Cebu and across the country in festive dance rituals which delineate faith and good fortune and harvest, among other beliefs.

HAPPY WOOD DRAGON. From left: Seda Ayala Center Cebu (Seda ACC) with media: Ethelbert Ouano, Michelle So, Divine, Sanchez-Ngujo, Seda ACC general manager Gwen Dela Cruz, Chennie Montero, Robby Alugar, Seda ACC assistant director of sales James Lota, Seda ACC marketing communications Gia Mayola.
TEAM. The ever dynamic management team of Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown ready for the Chinese New Year celebrations: General manager Josef Chiongbian (second from the right), director of operations Joward Tongco, executive chef Coke Semblante, director of revenue Jude Pangan, duty manager Ria Fernandez, assistant director of sales Chino Quintana and director of sales Grethel Polloso.
CELEBRATION. Shangri-La Mactan Cebu embraces the Lunar New Year with its “Dragon in Full Swing” celebrations.
The tourism industry features this event in various barangays and hotels, restaurants and tourist spots. For decades, I have actively enjoyed the glittering snake dance, the yee sang toss, and the cuisines. I have been immersed with the intense rites colorfully performed in various hotels like Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, then Cebu City Marriott Hotel now Seda Ayala Center Cebu, Cebu Plaza now Marco Polo Place Cebu, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark, Radisson Blu Cebu, Golden Prince Hotel and Suites, among others.

FAMILY. Winston and Melanie Ng with children, greeted the “Gong Xi Fa Cai”
The Academe, specifically the Chinese schools in Cebu, have weekly dance fests, seminars and exhibits. Even the malls, like SM City Cebu, Ayala Center Cebu and Elizabeth Mall, showcase programs, projects and sales like the Chinese bracelets, necklaces and, of course, cuisines.

