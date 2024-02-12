Espina: Chinese New Year celebration

The tourism industry features this event in various barangays and hotels, restaurants and tourist spots. For decades, I have actively enjoyed the glittering snake dance, the yee sang toss, and the cuisines. I have been immersed with the intense rites colorfully performed in various hotels like Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, then Cebu City Marriott Hotel now Seda Ayala Center Cebu, Cebu Plaza now Marco Polo Place Cebu, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark, Radisson Blu Cebu, Golden Prince Hotel and Suites, among others.