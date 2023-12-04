Espina: Christmas cheers

Advent came too suddenly but brought much needed joy. The Zonta Clubs of Cebu 1 and 2 celebrate Days of Activism to accentuate their advocacy to curb Violence Against Women. The Zontians added creative elements to make the mission more interesting and extensive

We congratulate the Zonta Club of Cebu 2 for its program to show how women in all disciplines like arts and theater, could interpret leadership and service.