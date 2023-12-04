Espina: Christmas cheers

Advent came too suddenly but brought much needed joy. The Zonta Clubs of Cebu 1 and 2 celebrate Days of Activism to accentuate their advocacy to curb Violence Against Women. The Zontians added creative elements to make the mission more interesting and extensive
We congratulate the Zonta Club of Cebu 2 for its program to show how women in all disciplines like arts and theater, could interpret leadership and service.
The Zonta Club of Cebu 1 likewise prepared educational and community activities to share insights on how the family and the women could intensify linkages with varied community sectors to focus on the “Home and Family” as dynamic agents of the positive changes.
Christmas programs in the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) included the yearly gift-giving, Eucharistic celebrations, faculty awards and community outreach projects. The Benedicto College will again foster the integrated tandems of the administration, parents, faculty and studentry in simple yet relevant yuletide projects.
The USJ-R Dramatics and Cultural Ensemble and ALLEF Alumni will plan their usual bonding across the globe.
The resorts are having more gatherings for Yuletide tourists.
MAGIC. Christmas is the season for the children at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort. Its tree lighting event featured the Jules Chevalier Music Ministry String Ensemble. Photo shows: Dottie Wurgler-Cronin, Samantha Manigsaca, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, Ray Manigsaca and engineer Venus Manigsaca.
The Zonta Club of Cebu 1 would like to thank the following for supporting the 55th anniversary dinner of the Zonta Club of Cebu: Marco Polo Plaza Cebu, Seda Central Bloc, Tambuli Beach Resort, Cafe Laguna, Ramon Sebastian and Alta Vista, Speechcom and MCE. Special thanks to Aida Uy of Fortune Travel.