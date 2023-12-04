Cebu

Espina: Christmas cheers

In my diary
YOUTH. Zonta Club of Cebu 1’s Z Club at Benedicto College.
Advent came too suddenly but brought much needed joy. The Zonta Clubs of Cebu 1 and 2 celebrate Days of Activism to accentuate their advocacy to curb Violence Against Women. The Zontians added creative elements to make the mission more interesting and extensive

We congratulate the Zonta Club of Cebu 2 for its program to show how women in all disciplines like arts and theater, could interpret leadership and service.

TALK. The kick off for “18 Days of Activism” at Benedicto College was a talk on Early Teenage Pregnancy. Speaker was Carl Dave Ang, population commission trainer.
The Zonta Club of Cebu 1 likewise prepared educational and community activities to share insights on how the family and the women could intensify linkages with varied community sectors to focus on the “Home and Family” as dynamic agents of the positive changes.

Christmas programs in the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) included the yearly gift-giving, Eucharistic celebrations, faculty awards and community outreach projects. The Benedicto College will again foster the integrated tandems of the administration, parents, faculty and studentry in simple yet relevant yuletide projects.

GENEROSITY. In photo are Cedric D. Reyes, head of sales and marketing; Chester Lim, president; and Josiefe A. Lim, chief executive officer of Belmont Group of Companies. Anjo World will host 400 children from various orphanages: Hope Mountain Foundation, Children’s Joy Foundation, Child Development Center and Bukas Palad Foundation.
The USJ-R Dramatics and Cultural Ensemble and ALLEF Alumni will plan their usual bonding across the globe.

The resorts are having more gatherings for Yuletide tourists.

CAMPAIGN. The Zonta Club of Cebu 2 launched the “18 Days of Activism” versus violence against women and children (VAWC) at the Women’s Summit. The campaign to end VAWC in Mandaue City continues through the joint efforts of the Mandaue City government, the Zonta Club of Cebu 2 and other concerned sectors.
AWARDEE. Tourism Awardee, Josenian pride Junjet Primor, member of the University of San Jose-Recoletos Dramatics and Cultural Ensemble. Founder of Junjet Productions.
MAGIC. Christmas is the season for the children at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort. Its tree lighting event featured the Jules Chevalier Music Ministry String Ensemble. Photo shows: Dottie Wurgler-Cronin, Samantha Manigsaca, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, Ray Manigsaca and engineer Venus Manigsaca.
WISHES. We are happy for the choice of my dear friend Lara Scarrow of Marco Polo Plaza Cebu to tread the corporate world. She was a very friendly and helpful PR and Communication top officer and attended to us in decades of media coverage. Good luck!
The Zonta Club of Cebu 1 would like to thank the following for supporting the 55th anniversary dinner of the Zonta Club of Cebu: Marco Polo Plaza Cebu, Seda Central Bloc, Tambuli Beach Resort, Cafe Laguna, Ramon Sebastian and Alta Vista, Speechcom and MCE. Special thanks to Aida Uy of Fortune Travel.

Zonta Clubs

