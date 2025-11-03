Cebu

Espina: Christmas in the air

CHEERS. Nustar Resort Cebu officially welcomed the holiday season on October 25, 2025, with its annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.
Christmas songs can already be heard as early as October. Familiar melodies such as “Silent Night,” “Jingle Bells” and “O Holy Night” fill the air — along with Jose Mari Chan’s timeless “Christmas in Our Hearts,” a favorite among many Filipinos.

LEAD. Nustar Resort and Casino Cebu chief operating officer Sean Knights and Children of Cebu Foundation Inc. vice president Dr. Clarissa Pe during the pre-Christmas ceremonial handover of donations.
SIGHT. “Pearl of the Holiday Season” — the colorful Christmas tree at Nustar.
EVENT. Robby Alugar covering the Christmas Tree Lighting event at SM JMall.
JOY. Santa Claus at SM Ormoc — a joyful symbol of Christmas for children.
The belen remains the heart of the Yuletide season, seen in homes, malls, restaurants and other public spaces.

This year, Nustar Resort Cebu marked an early start to the holidays with the lighting of its grand Christmas tree, embracing the theme “Pearl of the Holiday Season.” Both tourists and locals delighted in the festive display and early celebration.

