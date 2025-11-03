Espina: Christmas in the air

Christmas songs can already be heard as early as October. Familiar melodies such as “Silent Night,” “Jingle Bells” and “O Holy Night” fill the air — along with Jose Mari Chan’s timeless “Christmas in Our Hearts,” a favorite among many Filipinos.
The belen remains the heart of the Yuletide season, seen in homes, malls, restaurants and other public spaces.
This year, Nustar Resort Cebu marked an early start to the holidays with the lighting of its grand Christmas tree, embracing the theme “Pearl of the Holiday Season.” Both tourists and locals delighted in the festive display and early celebration.