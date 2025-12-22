Espina: Christmas Songs

There was a song, “Christmas Wish Lists,” sung by the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Dramatics and Cultural Ensemble in many of our Yuletide shows in the past. The lyrics symbolized people’s desire to have peace among nations. In Cebu, “Pasko sa Kalipay” is my favorite “daygon” song. Lately, another song, “Christmas Bonus,” is sung in many TV shows and Christmas parties in companies. The song has the lyrics, “Ibigay mo na ang aming Christmas bonus, pambili ng regalo, pag handa sa lahat ng gastos!”
The song “Feliz Navidad” is also popular, where the rhythm and rhyme energize Christmas greetings. Of course, “Silent Night, Holy Night” and “Jingle Bells” are timeless favorites. The song “White Christmas,” sung by Bing Crosby from the movie of the same title, reminds me of my late mother because we saw the movie together.
Christmas will not be the same without the songs that symbolize its essence.
Events
The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry has a new direction this upcoming year which will center on “Stronger Ecosystems.” Various events are being planned under the leadership of President Jay Yuvallos.