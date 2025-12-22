Cebu

Espina: Christmas Songs

Espina: Christmas Songs
CAROLS. The University of San Carlos Choristers sing a Christmas medley at SM City Cebu.
There was a song, “Christmas Wish Lists,” sung by the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Dramatics and Cultural Ensemble in many of our Yuletide shows in the past. The lyrics symbolized people’s desire to have peace among nations. In Cebu, “Pasko sa Kalipay” is my favorite “daygon” song. Lately, another song, “Christmas Bonus,” is sung in many TV shows and Christmas parties in companies. The song has the lyrics, “Ibigay mo na ang aming Christmas bonus, pambili ng regalo, pag handa sa lahat ng gastos!”

FUN. The Christmas musical program of the students of the Communication Arts Learning Center, owned by my niece, Margie Visitation, held at SM City Cebu.
The song “Feliz Navidad” is also popular, where the rhythm and rhyme energize Christmas greetings. Of course, “Silent Night, Holy Night” and “Jingle Bells” are timeless favorites. The song “White Christmas,” sung by Bing Crosby from the movie of the same title, reminds me of my late mother because we saw the movie together.

PARTY. Child actor Zachary Aiden, dressed as Santa Claus, with actress Florie Lily Spearson and director Sam Costanilla at the Visayan Filmmakers Network first anniversary party.
NEWS. Robby Alugar, public relations officer of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Christmas will not be the same without the songs that symbolize its essence.

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry has a new direction this upcoming year which will center on “Stronger Ecosystems.” Various events are being planned under the leadership of President Jay Yuvallos.

