Espina: Clean water project

The three E’s — environment, economics and education — have long been integrated into both academic and business directions. Through education, from elementary to high school, and on to college and post-graduate studies, the three E’s have been central to numerous research initiatives. These studies have become reference points for civic organizations such as the Zonta Club of Cebu 1, the American Chamber, and the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, all of which continue to sustain their environmental programs.

Decades ago, tree-planting activities were required in schools through a memorandum from the Department of Education. I recall planting trees in my hometown in Argao. Companies also joined in by planting trees and flowers within their premises, creating models of a healthy work environment. Unfortunately, like many good initiatives, the program was not sustained.

I've been informed, however, that various business and civic groups continue to pursue clean environment projects as part of their thrusts.