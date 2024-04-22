Espina: Cutting-edge imaging tech in Cebu

Cebu Doctors’ University Hospital has introduced the first Symbia Pro.specta in the Philippines, marking a significant milestone in medical imaging technology. This cutting-edge machine offers a range of advanced features, including a low-dose CT scanner with up to 32 slices for detailed imaging, automatic motion correction for clearer images and a user-friendly interface that enhances the imaging process.
This groundbreaking technology represents a major leap forward in healthcare accessibility, promising to positively impact the lives of many individuals in need of eye treatment. Cebu Doctors’ University Hospital continues to uphold its legacy of medical excellence, a source of pride for the entire Cebu community. Reflecting on advancements in medical procedures, such as the laser operation I underwent many decades ago, it’s evident how far patient-friendly practices have evolved over time.