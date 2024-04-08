Cebu
Espina: Easter reflections
In my diary
The Lenten and Easter days brought family and friends together to deepen relations. Many of my friends from the US and Canada were in Cebu to attend to some important family matters and certainly to spend the Holy Week and Easter together in their hometowns.
In My Diary shares some noteworthy reflections:
Faith in the Lord comes alive with good thoughts and deeds. Kindness is one basic virtue that makes it easier for us to “forgive and forget.” It also comes with tactfulness in our judgment of others. Certainly, the traditional Holy Week and Easter rites in the towns, specifically in our hometown in Argao, always capture the essence of Lent and Easter.