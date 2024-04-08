TEAM. Helpware Convey spent its team building during the Lenten week Cebu gateway in Moalboal. Standing from left are Norwena Belocura, Jeseivel Rentucan, Kaye Balero, Leevan Francisco, Sharis Saladaga, Kristille Poloyapoy, Dioward Cabalda, Gleisa Provido and Jervis Cardinal. Below from left are Harvey Pepito and Evander Laurente.
Cebu

Espina: Easter reflections

In my diary

The Lenten and Easter days brought family and friends together to deepen relations. Many of my friends from the US and Canada were in Cebu to attend to some important family matters and certainly to spend the Holy Week and Easter together in their hometowns.

In My Diary shares some noteworthy reflections:

RESET. Family and friends enjoying their Lenten and Easter getaway, holding reunions in resorts like Tambuli and BE.
REUNION. Former College of Arts and Sciences dean of the University of San Jose-Recoletos, Dr. Teoddie Dumamag — currently based in Canada — was recently in Cebu to be with his relatives and Josenian friends.
Faith in the Lord comes alive with good thoughts and deeds. Kindness is one basic virtue that makes it easier for us to “forgive and forget.” It also comes with tactfulness in our judgment of others. Certainly, the traditional Holy Week and Easter rites in the towns, specifically in our hometown in Argao, always capture the essence of Lent and Easter.

