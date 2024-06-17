Espina: Events and celebrations

The resort marked the 126th Philippine Independence Day with a culinary event dubbed “A Cook’s Journal.” The event, held at the resort’s Cafe Hojas, invited guests to taste and savor authentic Iloilo and Pampanga cuisines in one gastronomic celebration.

The delicious heirloom recipes, which have made these culinary destinations unique and popular among both regular patrons and traveling tourists, were curated and prepared by none other than Maria Luisa Saludes Camiña of Camiña Balay nga Bato (Iloilo) and chef Howard “Howie” Dizon of Diosdado Restaurant (Pampanga).