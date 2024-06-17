Espina: Events and celebrations

Cebu

May has always been colorful, being the month of fiestas, flowers, Santacruzan, and rich with fruits and food fests. Tambuli Seaside Resort and Spa in Cebu is hosting a food promotion from June 12 to 30, 2024.

LAUNCHING. The opening of “A Cook’s Journal” at Tambuli Seaside Resort and Spa. In photo are (from left) Maria Luisa Saludes Camiña of Camiña Balay nga Bato; Hazel Tan of Tytans Leisure and Resorts; Eya Shrimski, general manager of Tambuli Seaside Resort and Spa; and chef Howard Dizon of Diosdado Restaurant.
WELCOME. Tess Catipay, director of sales marketing at Tambuli Seaside Resort and Spa.
FEAST. The “Guimaras Mangga Pasta” and Pancit Molo. Right photo shows chef Steve Shrimski with his Kamado Grill cooking the Pork Binoug.
SAVORY. “Asadong Matua” and “Lengua with Cream Sauce and Corn.”
DESSERT. “Matamis na Saging” and “Ube Halaya.”
The resort marked the 126th Philippine Independence Day with a culinary event dubbed “A Cook’s Journal.” The event, held at the resort’s Cafe Hojas, invited guests to taste and savor authentic Iloilo and Pampanga cuisines in one gastronomic celebration.

The delicious heirloom recipes, which have made these culinary destinations unique and popular among both regular patrons and traveling tourists, were curated and prepared by none other than Maria Luisa Saludes Camiña of Camiña Balay nga Bato (Iloilo) and chef Howard “Howie” Dizon of Diosdado Restaurant (Pampanga).

