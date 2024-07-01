Cebu

Espina: Events and celebrations

The Zonta Club of Cebu I and the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry participated in international and local conventions respectively, to strengthen international and local linkages.

EDUCATION. Local business legends share their stories of scaling and offer valuable insights. Included in the Fireside Chats panel were Jonathan Uy, William Chiongbian, Julita Urbina, Bobong Castillo and Jay Aldeguer, with Bunny Pages as moderator.

The Zonta Club of Cebu I was represented by its president and newly elected directors. The entire confab will deal lengthily on the concerns of women and family and seek constructive programs to upgrade the quality of life in the less fortunate sectors. More updates on these issues in my next article.

ZONTA CLUB OF CEBU I IN BRISBANE

MOA. The Cebu Online News Press Corps announces the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement with Lilu Advertising and Marketing Solutions Inc. to leverage the strengths of both organizations in amplifying the message of Habitat for Humanity International’s Terwilliger Center for Innovation in Shelter.

Meanwhile, the business sector, through the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), had its first networking event. The big gathering of business leaders will continue to explore feasible schemes to network local and international industries. With the theme ”Padayon,” the various chambers will define and implement wider mechanisms of co-existence in small and large scale industries.

I still see my former CCCI colleagues in the frontlines of the activities. This unity of purpose is one strength of the business sectors.

