Espina: Events and celebrations

Meanwhile, the business sector, through the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), had its first networking event. The big gathering of business leaders will continue to explore feasible schemes to network local and international industries. With the theme ”Padayon,” the various chambers will define and implement wider mechanisms of co-existence in small and large scale industries.

I still see my former CCCI colleagues in the frontlines of the activities. This unity of purpose is one strength of the business sectors.