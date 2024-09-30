Espina: Events and celebrations

Cebu has recently hosted a series of events, celebrations and inaugurations in both the business and social sectors. These activities reflect Cebu’s dynamic role as a hub for business and civic initiatives, offering equal opportunities for large, medium and small industries alike. There is a balance between technology, human resources and collaborations among local and foreign businesses. “In My Diary” shares insights on recent business events.
Green Apple Dental recently celebrated the grand opening of its newly relocated clinic on the second level of Ayala Center Cebu. This modern facility, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, underscores the clinic’s commitment to providing top-tier dental services. The clinic was founded by Dr. David Alesna, president and chief executive officer, and Dr. Gamaliel Urbi, vice president for external affairs.
The Cebu Business Month 2024 Thanksgiving Party concluded the Cebu Business Month, expressing gratitude to all partners and sponsors with special awards. Hosted by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the event celebrated the teamwork that made CBM 2024 a success. It was a fitting way to end the month of business events and activities.