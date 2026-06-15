Espina: Family bonding

I stayed at the Mercure Mactan Cebu with Trisha and Grace for a family bonding. Happily, my nieces, Minnie and the family, came all the way from Penang, Malaysia. Leda and Ed Zaragoza from Manila, their son Gerard and his family also booked a brief vacation at Shangri-La Mactan Cebu.
The room rates are very affordable. Mercure has well-furnished suites, double rooms and single rooms. We were fortunate to book a suite facing the vast sea, with the reflections of the stars in the evening.
The family gathering brought back memories of our childhood and life in various parts of the globe.
We thanked the Lord for keeping our family intact. All have succeeded in their various careers, businesses and aspirations.