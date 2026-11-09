Espina: Festivals and shows

Decades ago, the USJ-R Dramatics and Cultural Ensemble performed the Sinulog dance during the yearly Changi Festival in Singapore. We were partly funded by the Cebu government and the university.

The Sinulog dance captivated the audience, with the then-CSJR dance troupe trained by the school’s P.E. department. Our coaches then were Dolly Cue, Ed Alejado and Salustia Dadula, followed later by Junjet Primor. This first international performance paved the way for more global performances in Korea, China, Singapore, Honolulu, Hawaii and the United States.

Cebu has been rich in school-based dance troupes, such as those from the University of San Carlos, University of Cebu, Southwestern University and the University of Southern Philippines, among others.

Aside from the academe, private groups like the San Diego Dance Troupe and Speechcom International also organized their own dance and drama groups. The Philippines has indeed been home to talented artists, dancers, performing groups and composers, nurtured by the academe and accomplished foundations.