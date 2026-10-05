Espina: Filipino cuisines

Some years back, I had my Speechcom sessions in a small room of a building in Lahug. There was another building which housed Cafe Laguna, which served authentic Filipino food. I usually had my lunch there until it moved to another venue. I lost track of Cafe Laguna until the latter was relocated to Ayala Center.

Thereafter, Cafe Laguna expanded into Laguna Garden. (The dates escaped me.) Its owner, Lita Urbina, became my close friend. Lita and my late sister, Lydia, collaborated to launch the latter’s cookbook in Cafe Laguna.

The family of Lita has worked hard to maintain the quality of food and service of Cafe Laguna/Laguna Garden.