Espina: Food tourism
FAMILY. The Urbinas (from left): Krishna Viado, Cecile Urbina, Grace Absin, Jill Viado and Julia Absin present at the Lemon Grass branch opening at NUSTAR.
Cebu

Espina: Food tourism

Published on
TEAM. Seda Ayala Center Cebu (from left): Valerie Ann Frias, director of sales; MCE; and Gwen De La Cruz, cluster general manager-Cebu.
TEAM. Seda Ayala Center Cebu (from left): Valerie Ann Frias, director of sales; MCE; and Gwen De La Cruz, cluster general manager-Cebu.

Food tourism has been a salient part of the tourism program across the globe. Tourists do not only visit landmarks but also look forward to varied homegrown cuisines. In Luzon, specifically in Biñan, Laguna — my hometown — is famous for its “puto with pospas.” In Cebu, the “tortas” of Argao are easy favorites. These native delicacies find their way in some hotels and restaurants.

VISIONARY. The Grand Dame of the Laguna Group of Companies, Julita Urbina.
VISIONARY. The Grand Dame of the Laguna Group of Companies, Julita Urbina.
MASTERS. Chefs of Lemon Grass in NUSTAR: Dennis Wilfred Canoy, Katrina Joy Viado and Kelly Juno Viado.
MASTERS. Chefs of Lemon Grass in NUSTAR: Dennis Wilfred Canoy, Katrina Joy Viado and Kelly Juno Viado.

Through the years, the Urbinas of Cafe Laguna fame offered its take on Filipino classics plus other Asian cuisines. The most recent showcase involved Thai and Vietnamese food over at NUSTAR Cebu.

SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph