Cebu
Espina: Food tourism
Food tourism has been a salient part of the tourism program across the globe. Tourists do not only visit landmarks but also look forward to varied homegrown cuisines. In Luzon, specifically in Biñan, Laguna — my hometown — is famous for its “puto with pospas.” In Cebu, the “tortas” of Argao are easy favorites. These native delicacies find their way in some hotels and restaurants.
Through the years, the Urbinas of Cafe Laguna fame offered its take on Filipino classics plus other Asian cuisines. The most recent showcase involved Thai and Vietnamese food over at NUSTAR Cebu.