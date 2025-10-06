Espina: Food tourism

Congratulations to Café Laguna on their anniversary. I met old friend Benji Diola, who is based in Guam, during lunch with Lita Urbina. We had a good time reminiscing about old times together.

We also extend greetings to the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) for winning in this year’s culinary competitions, student category. The HRM and Tourism departments of USJ-R have gone a long way in enriching their courses and participating in many events across the globe. The CSJR/USJ-R hotel and restaurant management and tourism courses were established during my tenure in the late ‘70s.

I remember how then president Fr. Blas Montenegro, OAR, approved the said course offerings “just to make me happy.” Thereafter, other schools, like the University of Cebu, offered similar courses.

I would also like to congratulate Robby Alugar, who just celebrated the anniversary of his PR outfit. The success story of Robby is a good example for young entrepreneurs.