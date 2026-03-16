Espina: Fortune in every bite

Chinese New Year is a time for meaningful traditions, joyful family gatherings and festive dishes that symbolize good fortune for the year ahead. This season, Din Tai Fung Philippines joins the celebration with a limited-time menu, created to welcome the 2026 Year of the Horse.
I was fortunate to be invited to experience the special menu, and it truly felt like being part of a traditional Chinese family gathering. The table quickly filled with beautifully prepared dishes meant to be shared, creating a warm and lively atmosphere where everyone could enjoy the meal together. The entire meal was about connection, conversation and celebrating the moment with the people around you.
As the dishes arrived one by one, I appreciated how thoughtfully each plate was prepared and presented. Sharing the food at the table made the experience even more meaningful, reflecting the Chinese tradition of communal dining where meals symbolize unity, prosperity and good fortune for the year ahead.
In the Chinese zodiac, the Horse represents action, freedom and forward momentum — qualities that perfectly match the hopeful energy that comes with welcoming a new year. Inspired by these themes, the Golden Prosperity Menu highlights festive dishes designed to bring abundance and joy to the celebration.
Blending tradition with its signature Taiwanese culinary craftsmanship from Taipei, Din Tai Fung offers a dining experience that feels both festive and memorable: a wonderful way to welcome the Lunar New Year with family and friends.