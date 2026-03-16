Espina: Fortune in every bite

Chinese New Year is a time for meaningful traditions, joyful family gatherings and festive dishes that symbolize good fortune for the year ahead. This season, Din Tai Fung Philippines joins the celebration with a limited-time menu, created to welcome the 2026 Year of the Horse.

I was fortunate to be invited to experience the special menu, and it truly felt like being part of a traditional Chinese family gathering. The table quickly filled with beautifully prepared dishes meant to be shared, creating a warm and lively atmosphere where everyone could enjoy the meal together. The entire meal was about connection, conversation and celebrating the moment with the people around you.