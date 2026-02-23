Espina: Foundations of education

Cebu

LEADERSHIP. CPMS consultants during the press conference. From left: Rosebelle Daculan, Dennis Sugarol, Rudy Aviles, Fr. Loreto Jaque, CPMS founder and president Marivic Bathan, coach May Soriano and coach Ben Tinio.
Published on

The Children’s Paradise Montessori School (CPMS) marked its 21st anniversary with the launch of “CPMS 2.0,” a renewed direction focused on inclusive education and sustainable mental well-being The event gathered educators, partners and stakeholders for the formal rollout of its Community of Practice for Sustainable Mental Well-Being, an initiative aimed at strengthening collaboration among specialists supporting student mental health.

CULTURE. Sinulog dance performance by CPMS students.
Founder and president Marivic Bathan said the program builds on the school’s long-standing commitment to child-centered learning anchored on care and intentional support.

HARMONY. Rondalla performance by CPMS students.
Fifteen consultants from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao have joined the initiative and will work on workshops and community-based engagements to advance mental health awareness. Creative director Rudy Aviles cited collaboration and creativity as central to strengthening education systems.

The school said it will continue integrating mental health awareness and life skills development into its Montessori programs for both neurodivergent and neurotypical learners.

