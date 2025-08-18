Espina: From quiet retreats to new projects

It was a restful weekend I had at The Reef Hotel courtesy of my bff, Aida Uy. With me were my nieces Tricia and Grace, along with my caregiver. We had a clean and comfortable room. The hotel offers a good beach, recreation and sports facilities. Service was prompt and cordial.
***
News from the Zonta Club of Cebu 1: More detailed preparations are being made for the club’s upcoming anniversary event in November 2025. The celebration will include a video presentation of the club’s founding history, the projects of past presidents, as well as its future projects and linkages. More updates will be in my next articles.
***
I am presently starting my third book. My first and second books were about my childhood years in Biñan, Laguna, and my high school and college years at then Maryknoll College and the University of Santo Tomas. My upcoming book will be a more detailed account of my teaching career at Sta. Catalina College in Manila, Colegio del Buen Consejo in Pasig, the University of San Jose-Recoletos in Cebu, and my active projects with foundations and civic clubs.