Espina: Grand Chamber Awards

I had been part of a few major events of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry with then presidents and officers Hernan Streegan, Francis Monera, Jun Muntuerto, Efren Valiente, Carlos Yu, Melanie Ng, Tess Chan, Boni Sia, Joe Ng and others.
The most meaningful program for me was the Grand Chamber Awards, where the achievements of business and civic groups were recognized. The large business entities served as models for small and medium industries. Even the academe was cited for its relevant curriculum. The event also had small and medium-scale companies selling their local products. And we had the CBM theme song played across Cebu and abroad.
Every Grand Chamber Awards program then had visitors from across the Philippines and abroad. The Grand Chamber Awards will remain one outstanding event of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.