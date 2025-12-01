Cebu

Espina: Grand Chamber Awards

VISIONARIES. From left: Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry past presidents Prudencio Gesta, Charles Kenneth Co, Melanie Ng and Ma. Teresa Chan.
Published on

I had been part of a few major events of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry with then presidents and officers Hernan Streegan, Francis Monera, Jun Muntuerto, Efren Valiente, Carlos Yu, Melanie Ng, Tess Chan, Boni Sia, Joe Ng and others.

HEAD. Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Jay Yuvallos.
GENTLEMEN. Grand Chamber Awards 2025 chairman Edwin Ortiz with Enrison Benedicto.
The most meaningful program for me was the Grand Chamber Awards, where the achievements of business and civic groups were recognized. The large business entities served as models for small and medium industries. Even the academe was cited for its relevant curriculum. The event also had small and medium-scale companies selling their local products. And we had the CBM theme song played across Cebu and abroad.

INNOVATOR. Innovation Leader of the Year — Engineer Leonora Salvane, chairman, GT Cosmetics Manufacturing Inc.
SQUAD. From left: Avinash Menon, cluster general manager (Visayas); Megaworld Hotels and Resorts managing director Cleofe Albiso; and Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown general manager Josef Victor Chiongbian.
SMILES. Robby Alugar with Cebu Business Month head Maribel Melgar.
Every Grand Chamber Awards program then had visitors from across the Philippines and abroad. The Grand Chamber Awards will remain one outstanding event of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

