Espina: Growing together

Seda Central Bloc Cebu marked its sixth anniversary with a media appreciation event titled “Growing Together,” held at its 17th-floor poolside.
The hotel opened just before the pandemic and operated through industry disruptions and regional natural calamities. During the event, Ron Manalang was formally introduced in his expanded role as cluster general manager overseeing Seda properties in Cebu. In his remarks, he thanked media partners and acknowledged the staff’s role in sustaining operations during challenging periods.
In December 2025, the property received Edge Advanced Certification, a green building standard developed by the International Finance Corp. of the World Bank Group. According to the hotel, the certification reflects 43 percent energy savings, 24 percent water savings and a 60 percent reduction in embodied carbon in materials. It is the first hotel in Cebu to reach this level under the Edge framework.
The hotel also presented its urban greenhouse initiative, which supplies herbs and produce used in select menu offerings.
The anniversary gathering highlighted operational milestones, leadership updates and ongoing sustainability efforts within Cebu’s hospitality sector.