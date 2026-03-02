Espina: Growing together

Cebu

PRESENTATION. Edge Advance Certification unveiled by cluster general manager Ron Manalang and chief engineer Alfie Dalapo.
Seda Central Bloc Cebu marked its sixth anniversary with a media appreciation event titled “Growing Together,” held at its 17th-floor poolside.

The hotel opened just before the pandemic and operated through industry disruptions and regional natural calamities. During the event, Ron Manalang was formally introduced in his expanded role as cluster general manager overseeing Seda properties in Cebu. In his remarks, he thanked media partners and acknowledged the staff’s role in sustaining operations during challenging periods.

DUO. Daryl Maye Getubig-Piamonte, assistant director of HR, and Thrina de la Calzada, director of sales and marketing.
In December 2025, the property received Edge Advanced Certification, a green building standard developed by the International Finance Corp. of the World Bank Group. According to the hotel, the certification reflects 43 percent energy savings, 24 percent water savings and a 60 percent reduction in embodied carbon in materials. It is the first hotel in Cebu to reach this level under the Edge framework.

EVENT. Cathy Igot -operational manager (OM); Leevan Francisco - OM; Mary Anne Datuin - OM; Tricia Silva, Boo Badidles - Team Leader (TL); Charlie Cantina - TL; Jacob Cerada - TL.
GATHERING. Aird Laurel, Roy Olivar, Margie Gilig, Maria Ana Tiro, Grace Abriola-Team Leader, Alexandra Algar, Sandrea Agot, Ryann Pakiding and Lloyd Taran.
The hotel also presented its urban greenhouse initiative, which supplies herbs and produce used in select menu offerings.

The anniversary gathering highlighted operational milestones, leadership updates and ongoing sustainability efforts within Cebu’s hospitality sector.

