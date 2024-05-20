Espina: Healthcare programs, events

Aventus’ capabilities include multi-specialty clinics (offering consultations, laboratory services, drug testing, X-ray, ultrasound, executive check-ups, pre-employment medical exams, annual physical exams and special tests), mobile services, clinic management, TelAventus MD, home health services and an ambulatory surgical center (Eastwood Clinic).

With 21 strategically located clinics across Metro Manila, North Luzon, South Luzon and Visayas, Aventus Medical Care ensures that quality healthcare is accessible to communities across the Philippines. To serve the healthcare needs of its clients in Cebu, Aventus also has two clinics located at Robinsons Cybergate near Fuente Osmeña and at IT Park in Lahug.

Aventus has established partnerships with key players in the HMO industry and collaborations with various health insurance providers to meet the evolving needs of their clientele. These partnerships enable the company to deliver comprehensive and affordable healthcare solutions to a diverse range of individuals and organizations. Aventus Medical Care’s key management team is composed of leaders of integrity and competence in the healthcare industry, shared Wenefrido Fernando, assistant vice president for operations. “They are prime movers who can take the company’s mission and vision forward in providing high-quality, effective and efficient clinic services intended to improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve,” Fernando added.

Aventus Medical staff are all licensed professionals who deliver the utmost quality healthcare. They have a team of primary care and specialty physicians dedicated to providing excellent healthcare across all Aventus Clinics and nationwide through TelAventus MD.

Run-Bike event

The Cebu Orthopaedic Institute (COI) will celebrate its Silver Anniversary in June. In honor of this milestone, COI is organizing a special Run+Bike event, with the run scheduled for June 2 and the bike ride set for June 8, said Dr. Jose Flordelis, chairman and managing director of COI. As a tribute to its dedication to promoting health and wellness, the Silver Anniversary Run+Bike event invites participants of different age groups to join the two events. For both events, there are several age group categories, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to participate and compete alongside their peers.

Photography

The Pagcor Photography Competition is back! Due to the overwhelming response from participants last year, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) is bringing back the Pagcor Photography Contest. For this year’s edition, Pagcor aims to showcase the country’s natural resources, its rich bounty and the people who nourish them through the photo contest with the theme “Harvest Time.” The state gaming firm and industry regulator announced contest details during the Photocon 2024 Meetup on April 18 at the Teatro, Casino Filipino Cebu in Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino in Lahug. The Pagcor Photography Contest 2024 has three categories: Conventional - photos taken using all types of digital cameras like single-lens reflex (SLR), compact, point and shoot, bridge, mirrorless and rugged; Mobile - photos taken using mobile devices with camera features like smartphones and tablets, action cameras, 360 cameras; and Drone - aerial photos taken using drone cameras. The contest is open to all Filipino photography professionals and hobbyists, 16 years old and above. Participants are allowed to submit a maximum of three photos either under Conventional, Mobile, or Drone category, or submit one photo for each category. Photos must be taken between Aug. 1, 2023, and July 31, 2024.