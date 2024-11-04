Espina: Holiday spirit on the streets

On Oct. 25, 2024, Seda Central Bloc Cebu welcomed the holiday season with a Pre-Holiday Street Fest along V. Padriga St., drawing in families and guests for an evening of festive activities. Celebrations included ham carving, mixology demonstrations and flairtending, all contributing to a vibrant atmosphere. Partner bank BPI joined in, providing additional offers for cardholders, while GCash offered exclusive perks for users.