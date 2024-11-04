Espina: Holiday spirit on the streets

On Oct. 25, 2024, Seda Central Bloc Cebu welcomed the holiday season with a Pre-Holiday Street Fest along V. Padriga St., drawing in families and guests for an evening of festive activities. Celebrations included ham carving, mixology demonstrations and flairtending, all contributing to a vibrant atmosphere. Partner bank BPI joined in, providing additional offers for cardholders, while GCash offered exclusive perks for users.
This gathering of seasonal spirit set a cheerful tone for the holidays, as families and friends enjoyed an evening together in the heart of Cebu’s bustling IT Park.
With the season now underway, holiday scenes around Cebu will soon shine bright, with displays and lights along Cebu’s main streets, from Fuente Osmeña to Capitol Boulevard, sharing the joy of Christmas with all.