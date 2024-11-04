Cebu

Espina: Holiday spirit on the streets

In my diary
SQUAD. Seda Central Bloc Cebu team with partners from BPI, Globe and Cebu IT Park.
Published on

On Oct. 25, 2024, Seda Central Bloc Cebu welcomed the holiday season with a Pre-Holiday Street Fest along V. Padriga St., drawing in families and guests for an evening of festive activities. Celebrations included ham carving, mixology demonstrations and flairtending, all contributing to a vibrant atmosphere. Partner bank BPI joined in, providing additional offers for cardholders, while GCash offered exclusive perks for users.

HEADS. Unwrapping Christmas Deals — hosted by Ron Manalang, general manager of Seda Central Bloc Cebu, and Patrick Gloria, vice president for external affairs of Globe.
This gathering of seasonal spirit set a cheerful tone for the holidays, as families and friends enjoyed an evening together in the heart of Cebu’s bustling IT Park.

PREPARATION. Lilibeth Catiga, Seda Central Bloc Cebu HR supervisor, preparing for the Christmas decor.
With the season now underway, holiday scenes around Cebu will soon shine bright, with displays and lights along Cebu’s main streets, from Fuente Osmeña to Capitol Boulevard, sharing the joy of Christmas with all.

