Espina: Holiday thrills

This holiday season brings back joy after Covid and other calamities. The Pinoy’s flair for joyful recovery from crises reaches its peak during the Yuletide season. Every home prepares for Christmas and New Year. Cebu has been my home since 1964 and every Christmas and New Year had been spent with my family, friends and students. Business and socio-civic groups showcase Christmas games, raffles, costume parties and travel.

***

The Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte (PGIN) and Philippine Airlines (PAL) geared up for the commencement of the new Cebu-Laoag flight route, aiming to strengthen connections between the Provinces of Cebu and Ilocos Norte and enhance tourism, business and leisure travel opportunities.This partnership between PGIN and PAL signifies a commitment to advancing regional connectivity, driving economic growth and promoting cultural exchange. The new flight route is poised to be an effective strategy for enhancing ties between the Visayas and Mindanao regions, offering Ilokanos residing in these areas a convenient and efficient transportation alternative.