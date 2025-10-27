Espina: Images and symbols

All these symbols and images are used in various events in travel and tourism. The lighting of the traditional Christmas tree in various hotels carries colorful symbols and images.

Images and symbols are spread all over the world. We throw coins of wishes in the Trevi Fountain in Rome. We visit the historic Great Wall of China, participate in the long symbolic Chingay Festival in Singapore, or walk along the Star Walk in Broadway.

It is always interesting to attend the lighting of the Christmas tree in some hotels and parks.

From the old symbolic image of “Juan Tamad,” Filipinos have become strong national leaders, creative entrepreneurs, and effective teachers.

Every time I conduct a seminar, the participants use symbols to introduce themselves. My symbol is the Sun because it describes my tireless energy to live and share my ideas.

How about you? What is the symbol of your life?