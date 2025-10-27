Espina: Images and symbols

Images and symbols enhance the concepts and identity of people, places and events. They carry historic and cultural significance.
Magellan’s Cross symbolizes the planting of Christianity; the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño and the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral offer the traditional Holy Mass, the Stations of the Cross, and novenas, especially during the Lenten season.
In sports, specifically in the NCAA, schools have symbols like the Ateneo Blue Eagles, the Letran Knights, the San Beda Red Lions, the La Salle Green Archers and others.
The “Belen” is the traditional symbol of the Nativity; “Santa Claus” gives Christmas gifts to children. The Stations of the Cross, commemorated during Lent, remind us of the suffering and crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
All these symbols and images are used in various events in travel and tourism. The lighting of the traditional Christmas tree in various hotels carries colorful symbols and images.
Images and symbols are spread all over the world. We throw coins of wishes in the Trevi Fountain in Rome. We visit the historic Great Wall of China, participate in the long symbolic Chingay Festival in Singapore, or walk along the Star Walk in Broadway.
It is always interesting to attend the lighting of the Christmas tree in some hotels and parks.
From the old symbolic image of “Juan Tamad,” Filipinos have become strong national leaders, creative entrepreneurs, and effective teachers.
Every time I conduct a seminar, the participants use symbols to introduce themselves. My symbol is the Sun because it describes my tireless energy to live and share my ideas.
How about you? What is the symbol of your life?