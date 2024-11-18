Espina: In my heart

Christmas will be quite different for me this year. For many decades, I spent the holiday season with my husband Sonny and my family, here in Cebu, sometimes in Manila, rarely abroad.
Now that Sonny has left me, I will have a quiet holiday season with my family and, maybe, few friends.
It will be a sad blue Christmas but with God’s help, I will make it.
During my trying moments, when I couldn’t go home because of its distance from Chong Hua Hospital, Tricia and Grace booked me for some days at Seda Central Bloc Cebu. Thereafter, during Sonny’s hospitalization, then demise till the wake novenas, my niece Tricia decided to let me stay longer at Seda Central Bloc.
It will be a long healing time. In our 61 years together, Sonny and I wove pieces of dreams together, most of them were realized.
During our wedding, the song “Till Death Do Us Part,” guided us every step of the way. Yet, Sonny had to go first as the Lord decided. Now, the voyage continues as I go on the lonely way, but with the Lord as my guide, I will soon reach our destination. I thank all my relatives and friends for all the love and support.