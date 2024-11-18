Cebu

Espina: In my heart

In my diary
Espina: In my heart
MEDIA. Celebrating “Bituin ng Pasko” at Seda Central Bloc Cebu (from left): Luis Quibranza III, Honey Loop, Nelia Neri , Aissa Dela Cruz and Chinggay Utzurrum.
Published on

Christmas will be quite different for me this year. For many decades, I spent the holiday season with my husband Sonny and my family, here in Cebu, sometimes in Manila, rarely abroad.

Now that Sonny has left me, I will have a quiet holiday season with my family and, maybe, few friends.

DUO. Antoinette Chavez, communications supervisor and Dianna McCarthy, sales executive of Seda Central Bloc Cebu.
DUO. Antoinette Chavez, communications supervisor and Dianna McCarthy, sales executive of Seda Central Bloc Cebu.
MESSAGE. Thrina De La Calzada, director of sales and marketing, Seda Central Bloc Cebu.
MESSAGE. Thrina De La Calzada, director of sales and marketing, Seda Central Bloc Cebu.

It will be a sad blue Christmas but with God’s help, I will make it.

During my trying moments, when I couldn’t go home because of its distance from Chong Hua Hospital, Tricia and Grace booked me for some days at Seda Central Bloc Cebu. Thereafter, during Sonny’s hospitalization, then demise till the wake novenas, my niece Tricia decided to let me stay longer at Seda Central Bloc.

Christmas at Seda Central Bloc. From left: James Lota, Seda ACC assistant director of sales; Monique Dawis, Seda Hotels assistant director of revenue; Gwen Dela Cruz, Seda Cebu Cluster general manager; Ron Manalang, Seda CBC general manager; Jaynard Solante, Seda Cebu financial controller.
Christmas at Seda Central Bloc. From left: James Lota, Seda ACC assistant director of sales; Monique Dawis, Seda Hotels assistant director of revenue; Gwen Dela Cruz, Seda Cebu Cluster general manager; Ron Manalang, Seda CBC general manager; Jaynard Solante, Seda Cebu financial controller.

It will be a long healing time. In our 61 years together, Sonny and I wove pieces of dreams together, most of them were realized.

During our wedding, the song “Till Death Do Us Part,” guided us every step of the way. Yet, Sonny had to go first as the Lord decided. Now, the voyage continues as I go on the lonely way, but with the Lord as my guide, I will soon reach our destination. I thank all my relatives and friends for all the love and support.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph