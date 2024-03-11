Cebu

Espina: International Women’s Month

The International Women’s Month is celebrated across the globe. The woman is the heart of the home but as years passed by the women had become salient partners of men, even leaders themselves, in significant socio-civic, business and academic pursuits.

LEADER. Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia for public service and governance.
The colorful reigns of Queen Elizabeth of England, Queen Isabela of Spain, Evita Peron etc. had been emulated, sometimes rejected or have become footnotes of women power, subjects of research and Hollywood story lines, theater craft etc. And ah, men and women had become partners of power and achievements.

LAWYER. Merle Cunanan, CPA, law and civic leader, Zonta Club of Cebu 1.
ARTIST. Ingrid Sala Santamaria.
EDUCATOR. Dr. Lourdes Jereza of the University of Southern Philippines.
WOMEN’S MONTH. The opening salvo for International Women’s Month featured Zonta Cebu 1 giving a talk on RA 9262 to 150 daycare workers in Lapu-Lapu City. Personal hygiene kits were also distributed.
The Zonta Club of Cebu 1 and 2 are undertaking continuing projects for family, women and children. Through the years, the women clubs, to mention the Quota Clubs, Lionesses and Jaycerettes, the Academe, have sustainable projects to help the women become dedicated workers, entrepreneurs and community leaders.

Years ago, I conducted a mini survey among my graduate students to research and come up with notable women leaders of Cebu. These were the delimitations of the study.

Among those mentioned were Dr. Lourdes Quisumbing, then a graduate school professor of the University of San Carlos, Dr. Concesa Baduel of the University of the Visayas, Dr. Julita Ortiz, then secretary of the Ministry of Education, Dr. Suga Yuvienco Sotto, Esperancia Garcia and then Cebu City first lady Margot Osmeña. The rest escaped me.

Since women have been the subject of beauty and brains, the names of the following visible women were mentioned: Ingrid Sala Santamaria, Petite Garcia, Nelia Neri, Angelina Lhuillier, Margie Lhuillier, Amparito Lhuillier etc. Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia has been cited for her intelligence, will power and fearless leadership. I remember some of these women inspired me to feature their leadership in a fashion musical “Glamour and Glitz” which I wrote and directed by Benjie Diola.

Years later, I produced and directed the “Women Legends” and “Legends of Men” to accentuate the valuable partnership of men and women in community leadership. Indeed, the women have maximized their skills to lead in civic projects, tapping the barangays, sustaining linkages and sourcing out multisectoral funding.

The years ahead will see more talented and dedicated women sharing their time and resources to improve the quality of life.

