Espina: JCI induction

The flagship programs reflect the organization’s advocacies in values formation, environmental sustainability, professional recognition and public service. Among these are the Ten Outstanding Filipino Physicians (TOFP) Awards, which recognize doctors who continue to practice in the Philippines; Greenlink, a program promoting sustainable practices among partner organizations; and We Advocate Time Consciousness and Honesty (W.A.T.C.H.), a nationwide values formation program implemented in partnership with the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, in line with Presidential Proclamation 1782.

Also included are the Kasambahay Kasambuhay Award, which honors overseas Filipino workers, particularly household service workers, and The Outstanding Filipinos (Tofil) Award, which recognizes Filipinos aged 41 and above for exemplary contributions to society.

NatCon 2026 was hosted by JCI Senate Cebu, led by newly inducted JCI Senate Cebu president JCI senator Barbara Pascua Cabo. The convention underscored Cebu’s continuing role in national leadership development and civic service.