Espina: Journey to stardom

We have witnessed the successful journeys to stardom of many Cebuanos in the entertainment world, such as Pilita Corrales, Danny Javier of the Apo Hiking Society, Dulce and Jaya. Schools and training institutions have been offering courses in the arts and entertainment.
I founded the Speechcom Training Center in the mid-1990s and offered accredited short-term programs in theater, music, public relations, public speaking, English and journalism, among other courses.
We are proud to see how some of our alumni succeeded in their arts and entertainment careers, including Anna Fegi, Jimmy Marquez, Maria Donna and Clifford Gawchua, among others.
We congratulate our successful alumni, as well as their parents and families. We all look forward to seeing more gifted Cebuanos in movies and entertainment.