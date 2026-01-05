Cebu

Espina: Journey to stardom

In my diary
MOVES. More Cebuano talents, the San Diego dancers led by Val San Diego.
Published on

We have witnessed the successful journeys to stardom of many Cebuanos in the entertainment world, such as Pilita Corrales, Danny Javier of the Apo Hiking Society, Dulce and Jaya. Schools and training institutions have been offering courses in the arts and entertainment.

I founded the Speechcom Training Center in the mid-1990s and offered accredited short-term programs in theater, music, public relations, public speaking, English and journalism, among other courses.

PRODIGY. John Clifford at Speechcom. He excelled in recitation and music from elementary to high school.
We are proud to see how some of our alumni succeeded in their arts and entertainment careers, including Anna Fegi, Jimmy Marquez, Maria Donna and Clifford Gawchua, among others.

ACE. Director Junjet Primor, an engineering graduate of the University of San Jose-Recoletos.
LEGEND. Cebuana in the Hall of Fame, Pilita Corrales.
TALENTS. University of San Jose-Recoletos and Speechcom talents Giselle Almazan, Maria Donna and Anna Fegi.
We congratulate our successful alumni, as well as their parents and families. We all look forward to seeing more gifted Cebuanos in movies and entertainment.

