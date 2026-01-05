Espina: Journey to stardom

We have witnessed the successful journeys to stardom of many Cebuanos in the entertainment world, such as Pilita Corrales, Danny Javier of the Apo Hiking Society, Dulce and Jaya. Schools and training institutions have been offering courses in the arts and entertainment.

I founded the Speechcom Training Center in the mid-1990s and offered accredited short-term programs in theater, music, public relations, public speaking, English and journalism, among other courses.