Espina: Joy together

Seda Ayala Center Cebu held its thematic Christmas tree lighting, “The Joy That Brings Us Together.” The theme served as a reminder for leaders and citizens to work toward peace and goodwill, especially in a time marked by political and economic challenges. It also reflected a call to observe the Yuletide season with less extravagance.
The gathering was simple and cheerful. I attended with media colleagues Nelia Neri, Chinggay Utzurrum, Aissa de la Cruz and Robby Alugar; my best friend Aida Uy of Cebu Fortune Travel; writers Tricia Silva and Grace Ong; and US Consul Glenn Loop and his wife, Honey.