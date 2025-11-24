Cebu

Espina: Joy together

WELCOME. Director of sales Valerie Ann Frias and sales manager Jason Cabuguas extend greetings at the tree lighting.
Seda Ayala Center Cebu held its thematic Christmas tree lighting, “The Joy That Brings Us Together.” The theme served as a reminder for leaders and citizens to work toward peace and goodwill, especially in a time marked by political and economic challenges. It also reflected a call to observe the Yuletide season with less extravagance.

GREETINGS. Roshan Nandwani, head of commercial and marketing hospitality.
MESSAGE. Seda Ayala Center Cebu’s cluster general manager Gwen Dela Cruz delivers her tree lighting message.
The gathering was simple and cheerful. I attended with media colleagues Nelia Neri, Chinggay Utzurrum, Aissa de la Cruz and Robby Alugar; my best friend Aida Uy of Cebu Fortune Travel; writers Tricia Silva and Grace Ong; and US Consul Glenn Loop and his wife, Honey.

