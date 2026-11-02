Espina: Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko

The foundation’s work was also recognized at the recent Cebu Metropolitan-Catholic Mass Media Awards on Oct. 4, 2026, where its public service radio program “Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko sa Radyo,” aired over dySS, was named Best Radio Development Communication Program.

Receiving the award from Cebu Archbishop Alberto Sy Uy, D.D., were Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu president Margot V. Osmeña, Director Marissa Fernan, Director and program anchor Parolita “Letlet” Mission and co-anchor Lesly Comiso-Magalso. Also present was Msgr. Agustin Ancajas, chairman of the Cebu Archdiocesan Commission on Social Communications.

The weekend talk show discusses health and nutrition, disease prevention and intervention. Aside from Doc Letlet and Lesly, the show’s current anchors are Dr. Pherdes Galbo, Dr. Carmina Alferez, Dr. Maria Elena Cabigon and registered nurse Joey Tandingan, who share their time and expertise as volunteers.

The foundation also runs “Pangga-a ‘Sab Ko,” its flagship program dedicated to treating children with cancer, particularly acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). It also conducts medical missions offering dental, ophthalmological and nutrition services in Cebu and neighboring provinces.