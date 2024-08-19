Espina: Legacy of Women’s Civic Clubs in Cebu

In the 1980s, notable women’s civic clubs in Cebu included the Cebu Jayceerettes, Lioness Clubs, Quota Club and Zonta Club. I became actively involved in both the Cebu Jayceerettes and the Lioness Clubs.
After participating in the US International Visitors Program, I took over as Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of San Jose-Recoletos and became even more engaged in community projects. It was during this time that Zontians Anita Sanchez and Amparo Rodil invited me to join the Zonta Club of Cebu 1, and the rest, as they say, is history.
The Zonta Club of Cebu 1 has always been deeply committed to the international mission of protecting women and children from violence, promoting environmental sustainability, and supporting youth education, among other important causes.
The Hall of Fame of leaders from the Zonta Club of Cebu 1 includes remarkable women such as Dr. Suga Yuvienco Sotto, Merle Cunanan, Anit Verano, Fe Necesario, Inday Avila, Flor Streegan, Minnie Yuvienco, Tess Chan, Stella Bernabe, Chit Arcenas, Nellie Chiu, Rufina Tanchan, Matt Baguia, Linda Binghay and Chabeng Garcia, among many others. The younger generation from the Golden Zee Clubs has also contributed significantly to the club’s legacy.
The Zonta Club of Cebu 1 gave rise to the equally dedicated Zonta Club of Cebu 2. Both clubs have consistently aligned their projects with Zonta International’s mission. To ensure the sustainability of their initiatives, the Zontians have established strong partnerships with academic institutions and relevant government bodies.