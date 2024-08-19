Espina: Legacy of Women’s Civic Clubs in Cebu

In the 1980s, notable women’s civic clubs in Cebu included the Cebu Jayceerettes, Lioness Clubs, Quota Club and Zonta Club. I became actively involved in both the Cebu Jayceerettes and the Lioness Clubs.

After participating in the US International Visitors Program, I took over as Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of San Jose-Recoletos and became even more engaged in community projects. It was during this time that Zontians Anita Sanchez and Amparo Rodil invited me to join the Zonta Club of Cebu 1, and the rest, as they say, is history.